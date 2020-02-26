new-ceo-of-dickson-tristar-horizon-clinic-is-named

Chris Gadd, The Tennessean Revealed 11: 41 a.m. CT Feb. 26, 2020 | Up to date 11: 58 a.m. CT Feb. 26, 2020

Shut

Jason Boyd has been appointed main executive officer of TriStar Horizon Healthcare Heart in Dickson productive March 2.

Boyd, who at the moment serves as chief running officer of TriStar Skyline Healthcare Center in Nashville, is switching TriStar hospitals with previous Horizon CEO Dustin Greene, who a short while ago took over as CEO at Skyline.

“I am honored to be part of the TriStar Horizon relatives,” explained Boyd. “I seem ahead to operating with the great doctors and team to continue improving access to high-quality, compassionate treatment near to home for the sufferers and communities we provide.”

Boyd will now be dependable for operations at the 157-bed Dickson healthcare facility as properly as the 68-acre TriStar Natchez satellite campus in south Dickson County, in the vicinity of Interstate 40. Natchez delivers unexpected emergency services, outpatient imaging and most cancers care.

“Jason’s dedication to higher-quality client care, combined with his considerable operational knowledge, make him an excellent in good shape for this function,” claimed Heather J. Rohan, president of TriStar Health, in a press release. “I am confident that his management will continue to elevate TriStar Horizon in furnishing outstanding health care to the group of Dickson.”

For the past five a long time, Boyd has served as COO at TriStar Skyline Healthcare Centre, wherever he was accountable for the facilitation and management of design and renovation tasks, like a new ER entrance/lower acuity space, health care ICU, neuro ICU, and med/surg device, according to the press launch.

Boyd also performed a purpose in the effective Level II trauma products and services study executed by the American College of Surgeons, the launch states.

Prior to joining TriStar Skyline, Boyd was the interim CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Hospital Authority, COO of Nashville Standard Healthcare facility and COO at Magnolia Regional Overall health Heart in Corinth, Mississippi.

Boyd attained his bachelor’s diploma in overall health treatment administration from Western Kentucky University and his MBA from College of North Alabama. He serves in a range of leadership roles and on not-for-profit boards.

Browse or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/story/news/nearby/dickson/2020/02/26/new-ceo-dickson-tristar-horizon-hospital-named/4879686002/