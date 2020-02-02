New China virus details show challenge for outbreak control – Boston Herald

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE

It can spread person to person even if someone is not showing any symptoms. The next one in the queue can keep passing. The incubation period is so long that people may not know where or when they picked it up.

Details that came out last week about the new virus from China show how challenging it might be to control this outbreak, health experts say.

In the beginning, some were relieved that the virus was not as often fatal as the virus that caused SARS, Ebola or other recent threats. Now there is concern that it can still cause many deaths if it spreads much more than those other viruses.

“The level of concern has increased” with the new revelations about viral spread, said Marc Lipsitch of Harvards School of Public Health.

The virus has infected at least 14,000 people since it was first discovered in Central China at the end of December. It has more than 300 deaths and spread to about two dozen countries, although most, such as the United States, have few cases.

“We still have a low risk for the American public, but we want to keep it at a low risk,” said the head of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Friday during a press conference where quarantines and temporary travel bans were announced.

Several factors about the virus itself influence how bad the outbreak can be.

MULTIPLE INFECTIONS

Based on the first 425 confirmed cases in China, each infection led to an average of 2.2 others, Chinese scientists reported in the New England Journal of Medicine last week. That’s a bit more than normal flu but less than SARS, a genetic cousin of the new virus.

“It sounds and looks like it will be a very highly transmissible virus,” says Robert Webster, expert in infectious diseases at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, who has studied many outbreaks.

Whether the new virus will weaken if it spreads or gets better, is not known.

“This virus can still learn what it can do,” Webster said. “We don’t know the full potential yet.”

SPREAD IN STEALTH

The biggest concern is long-term transmission, where one person spreads the virus to another and that person keeps passing it on. A related concern is how often people without symptoms infect others.

On Thursday, scientists reported that a Chinese woman who was not ill at that time was spreading the virus to a man in Germany during a business trip there, and that he in turn infected several other colleagues before showing symptoms. A child of one of the employees is now also infected.

This so-called asymptomatic transfer “puts a heavy burden on the screening process,” which is highly dependent on symptoms to detect cases and close contacts to limit spread, Fauci said.

If the virus can move extensively from person to person or without causing symptoms, “it will spread further and perhaps longer than we had initially hoped,” Dr. said. Ashish Jha, a professor of health at Harvard University worldwide.

DEATH RATE

The death rate looks like 2% to 3%, but can be much lower if many mild cases or infections without symptoms go unnoticed, Fauci said.

SARS was fatal in about 10% of the cases. The death rate from the flu is only 0.1%, but it kills hundreds of thousands around the world every year because it infects millions, Lipsitch noted. So the extent of the outbreak can be just as important as the virus’s lethality in terms of how many deaths eventually occur, he said.

INCUBATION PERIOD

Chinese scientists estimate the average incubation time to be around five days, but said it could take up to two weeks.

Such a long potential incubation time can be a problem, Webster said.

“People can get away from where they’ve contracted and don’t even remember” places they might have been exposed, he said.

TESTING GAPS

It is still a struggle to determine who is infected or not. The American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have a test, but have insufficient confidence in its accuracy to make it widely available. Too little is known about possible methods – throat or nose sticks versus blood or other samples – and how many false alarms or missed cases each can give at a given time.

“If we had an absolutely accurate test that was very sensitive and very specific, we could just test people and say,” OK, we’re good to go, “said Fauci at the press conference.” We know the accuracy of this test not.”

That leaves a significant gap, Lipsitch said.

“Every factor that makes it harder to know for sure whether someone is a business or not makes control more difficult,” he said.

