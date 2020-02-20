[new-climbing-trail-connects-baldwin-hills-to-the-pacific-ocean]

BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday in Baldwin Hills for the closing stage of the Park to Playa Path method.

The trail connects the Baldwin Hills Parklands to the Pacific Ocean.

Building will now start on a pedestrian bridge and wildlife crossing in excess of La Cienega Boulevard, building a 13-mile corridor of unbroken climbing, jogging and biking trails.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas suggests there is nothing at all like this in the county.

“It gains the local community mainly because it give a further option for people, for those who are into actual physical health and fitness, for those people who want to just take in the breadth and natural beauty of Los Angeles County from this vantage point,” Ridley-Thomas reported.