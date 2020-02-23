[New clip of Dame Dash screaming at the escape of his kids: Twitter phone calls him & # 39 abuse & # 39 !]

Enjoyment mogul Dame Dash is heading viral, just after a new movie clip of the following time of Developing Up Hip Hop was leaked.

In the scene, Dame is viewed arguing with his two oldest little ones: his son Boogie and his daughter Ava.

Damon Sprint received custody of his teenage son Boogie Sprint in 2006, just after professing he could deliver a much better lifestyle for the youngster than his mom.

But the two have been arguing a large amount these days, and factors exploded when the WEtv cameras ended up rolling.

In the clip shared by WeTV, Dame and his son Boogie, and their daughter Ava Sprint check out to solve their differences with a therapist. Regretably for everyone (besides the spectators) the assembly still left completely right after Damon demanded to know why Ava sided with his mom and testified from him in court docket.

Damon talks about Boogie and Ava, not enabling him to response, and then shouts contacting spoiled Ava and her two clowns.

Past year, Ava testified towards Damon following he experimented with to obtain major custody of his 11-yr-previous sister Tallulah Dash.

Here is the clip: