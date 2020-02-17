[new-clovis-indoor-playground-aids-children-enjoy-all-yr-lengthy]

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — We may well not be conversing about a chocolatey address, but this M&M is absolutely sure to be just as huge of a strike with the young children.

M&M Indoor Playground, off Shaw Avenue in Clovis, is producing absolutely sure the tiny kinds can love outside play all yr long.

“It provides young children and dad and mom a enjoyment and safe and sound surroundings that they can come,” states Co-Operator Mariam Mahmood. “Mother and father can relax and young ones can play as properly. And get actual physical action and exercising as very well.”

Mahmood and Mona Sandhu are besties turned small business partners who satisfied although attending Fresno State.

As soon as they bought their daycare business enterprise up and operating, they seen a require right here in the Valley when climate and air top quality usually are not optimum.

“It truly does help for young children to have a spot within for them to get bodily and lively,” Mahmood mentioned.

“Clouds and trees, so youngsters sense like they are exterior even nevertheless they can not be exterior,” Sandhu said.

The new organization aims at young children ages seven and more youthful and offers memberships and private parties.

“We do mom group deals as nicely if mothers want to get collectively and they want to have this position to them selves for their youngsters,” Sandhu explained.

Obtaining just celebrated their grand opening, they’re working in the direction of parenting with nearby dining establishments for shipping choices.