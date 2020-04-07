New Collection From Experience Time Creator

The Midnight Gospel trailer: New sequence from Adventure Time creator

Netflix has launched the formal trailer for Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward’s grownup animated series The Midnight Gospel, featuring a area-caster named Clancy as he travels via various weird worlds. The 8-episode 1st period is scheduled to make its debut on April 20. Look at out the movie in the player beneath!

In The Midnight Gospel, traversing trippy worlds inside of his multiverse simulator, a space-caster named Clancy explores existential inquiries about daily life, death and all the things in among as he gets to interview beings residing in other worlds by leaving the ease and comfort of his added-dimensional dwelling. The collection is established in a fantastical universe utilizing job interview clips from Duncan Trussell’s podcast, Duncan Trussell Family Hour.

The series is co-created by Pendleton Ward and actor-comic Duncan Trussell.

At present, Pendleton Ward is also chaotic functioning two jobs which include: a Catbug animated series primarily based on the preferred recurring character from Ward and Frederator Studios’ web sequence Bravest Warriors and the future four-hour extended specials for Cartoon Network’s beloved and award-winning animated series Experience Time titled Journey Time: Distant Lands. The revival sequence will premiere sometime following year on HBO Max.