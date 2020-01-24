New comic “The Death of Nancy Drew” causes controversy

The decision to kill Nancy Drew (apparently) on her 90th birthday has sparked controversy.

How do you celebrate the 90th anniversary of the debut of legendary actress Nancy Drew – a fictional criminalist whose fans include Ruth Bader Ginsburg and crime writer Laura Lippman? Dynamite Entertainment has sparked controversy over their birthday plans for Drew, including … killing them?

Is the title of the upcoming comic Nancy Drew & the Hardy Boys: The Death of Nancy Drew is an indication that Drew’s next case involves her as a victim rather than an investigator. Polygon’s Emily Heller reports on the writer Anthony Del Col, who previously wrote Nancy Drew & The Hardy Boys: The Big Lie, is accompanied by the artist Joe Eisma for the book. The series is scheduled to debut in April.

It will come as a surprise to few people that the announcement that a loved one appears to be killed at an anniversary event has not received unanimous praise.

It is quite possible – even likely – that Drew’s death is the kind of thing that could be reversed by twisting or misdirection. Still, the idea that the death of a long-standing female figure is being investigated by two men has left a number of people, to say the least, unimpressed.

Canonically, Hardy Boys don’t even solve secrets. They run out of gas in their boat and are stuck on an island with a smuggler or something.

At least one celebrated author advocated an alternative attitude to the Nancy Drew / Hardy Boys team. Sam Sykes tweeted:

Make a story where Nancy Drew murders the Hardy Boys himself and then has to solve them https://t.co/wRKsgpw6bJ

And in a longer thread, science fiction author Chuck Wendig made some drastic statements about the premise of the series.

Some hope the story is that she’s faking her death, and frankly that’s probably – but still:

a) looks really bad and starts on a nasty foot

b) Eventually still removes them from the narrative to center the damned Hardy Boys

c) is not written or drawn by women

In particular, it is bad luck to rob such a character of the agency at an event in connection with a milestone – especially if it is the Hardy Boys who are tasked with solving puzzles. It’s not exactly the anniversary celebration that most readers saw coming.

