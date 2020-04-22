New Cook, 35 Years Later: Combining Instructions That Reduced Reaction Across the Country and Almost Destroyed Coca-Cola

They say you can’t make progress without change, but that doesn’t necessarily apply to products – especially if you’re in the beverage industry.

On April 23, 1985, Coca-Cola launched the product, which was met with an almost immediate response, making it one of the “most memorable marketing mistakes ever made.” “It was, he learned.

The infamous mistake, still remembered 35 years later as a spectacular failure, was the release of “New Coke” – a formula that changed what he saw and is still the world’s most popular beverage, for the first time in 99 years. .

Download the new Premium Premium app

Share the full story, not just the titles

Download now

According to Coca-Cola, the launch of the product, which was dropped just 79 days later to return to the original guidelines, “has caused consumers to feel like no company has ever seen it before.”

However, in order to fully understand the scope of this error, Soda insists that the factors that “shaped the decision to set up” must be considered first – mainly its constant competition with Pepsi.

Read more

“In 1985, Coca-Cola’s share of its main competitor in the flagship market, with its flagship product, is slowly losing weight,” the company explains in part of its website dedicated to New Coke. It was possible. ” “In general, cola was deadly. Consumer preference for Coca-Cola, as well as consumer awareness, was declining.”

Two years before the release of New Coke, Pepsi had agreed to work with Michael Jackson for $ 5 million. In 1984, Pepsi reported a $ 7.7 billion increase in sales and market share, most likely due to the success of Jackson’s advertising, while Coca-Cola’s decline was.

In an effort to revive its position in the Kola market, Coca-Cola has decided to make a sweeter version of its favorite beverage, which, according to 200,000 customers who were experimenting with flavors at the time, is actually preferred.

But what Cook said failed to materialize was the “consumer bond with Coca-Cola.” Excessive sweetness of the drink when consumed in large quantities is also to blame for its failure.

It is quite clear that they wanted to have the old flavor or the fresh taste to be so sweet, the publication of Nick Cook was met with widespread outrage throughout the United States.

“The calls flowed not only to the 800 GET-COKE hotline, but also to Coca-Cola offices across the United States,” the company notes. “Until June 1985, Coca-Cola received 1,500 phone calls a day, 400 days before the change in taste.

Watch more

“People seemed to be holding on to every Coca-Cola employee – from security officers in our headquarters building to their neighbors who worked for Cook – and were personally responsible for that change.”

When the company was useless to sue, customers increased their opposition even more. A man named Guy Mullins reportedly spent as much as $ 30,000 of his money and three weeks of his time forcing Coca-Cola to return his original order.

According to Molin, the issue was not just a new taste, but the company had done “non-American” work – it lost its “freedom of choice.”

How can they do this? They were defending a sacred sanctuary! “He told reporters at the time. Coca-Cola has tied the drink to the American fabric – apple pie, baseball, the Statue of Liberty. And now they’re replacing it with a new formula, and they’re just going to We say forget.

They have destroyed my freedom of choice. This is non-American! “

According to Coca-Cola, others buy the original bottles from a consumer from Antonio, Texas, and buy $ 1,000 of coke from a local bottle.

On July 11, 1985, when the beverage brand’s misstatement was revealed, Coca-Cola re-issued the original recipe, re-introducing it as “Coca-Cola Classic.”

According to the beverage company, the long-awaited news of the drink “made the front page of almost every major newspaper.”

Despite the undeniable failure of the new Cook, Coca-Cola prefers not to see the 79-day error as “a testament to the power of smart risks, even if they’re not exactly what was predicted.”

“We decided to change the dynamics of sugar beverages in the United States, and we did exactly that – not in the way we had planned,” said Roberto Guizueta, president and chief executive officer, in a 1995 honor ceremony. Cook New Year anniversary.

Coca-Cola in honor of Stranger Things brings you back the new cookie

The new Cook was finally removed from the shelves in the United States. However, for those interested in flavoring a drink that puts the brand at risk, a Stranger Things collection package can be purchased, including two New Coke cans in Amazon for $ 39.99. .

[Tags ToTranslate] Coke [t] Soda [t] Coke Drink [t] Coca Cola [t] Marketing [t] Food and Beverage [t] Lifestyle