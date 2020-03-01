new-coronavirus-case-claimed-in-suburban-cook-county:-officials

A individual in suburban Cook County has analyzed positive for the coronavirus, making them the third particular person in Illinois to have contracted the virus as it spreads all-around the globe.

The announcement was produced Saturday in a joint assertion from the Illinois Office of Community Wellness and the Cook dinner County Section of Community Overall health.

The individual has been “hospitalized in isolation,” the statement said. Health and fitness officials are at the moment in the method of tracking down people today who might have arrive into get hold of with the individual, though wellness officials did not say accurately in which the human being was from.

Prepare dinner County Board President Toni Preckwinkle confirmed the scenario was identified in suburban Cook dinner County.

“I want to assure inhabitants that the Cook County Section of General public Health is operating closely with the Facilities for Condition Command and Prevention as well as the state general public wellbeing section as we check the predicament closely,” Preckwinkle wrote on Twitter. “I will continue on to provide you with the most up-to-date facts as it will become out there.

A presumptive scenario of novel coronavirus (2019-CoV) has been discovered in suburban Prepare dinner County. Last affirmation results from the CDC are pending.

The Middle for Illness Control and Avoidance even now has to verify the favourable test benefits, officers stated. Illinois condition officers have requested a CDC group be despatched to enable with the response.

A Chicago couple who contracted the coronavirus in January have been the initial and only Illinois residents to check constructive for the disorder until eventually this third affected individual was declared. They had been launched from a Hoffman Estates healthcare facility previously this month, and have considering that built a entire recovery, wellness officials claimed.

Times later on, Illinois became the initially point out to take a look at for coronavirus. On Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot introduced programs to grow screening for the condition.

Wellbeing officers are advising the general public to “remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, by masking coughs and sneezes, washing palms with heat cleaning soap and water, and staying household when sick,” however they mentioned folks don’t will need to change their day by day routines.