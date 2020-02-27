[new-coronavirus-epidemic-at-‘decisive-point’,-says-who-main]

Director-Standard of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaks during the information meeting on the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Geneva, Switzerland February 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

GENEVA, Feb 27 — The new coronavirus epidemic is at a “decisive point” globally, World Overall health Corporation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained Thursday, urging impacted nations around the world to “move swiftly” to comprise the illness.

“We’re at a decisive stage,” Tedros instructed reporters in Geneva.

Pointing to a decrease in new scenarios in China, Tedros explained: “It’s what is taking place in the rest of the environment that’s now our biggest concern”.

Urging countries at the early phases of the outbreak of the COVID-19 condition to “move swiftly”, he included: “If you act aggressively now, you can comprise this virus, you can avert folks receiving sick, you can conserve life.”

“There does not look to be prevalent local community transmission,” he added.

Tedros emphasised that all countries should really be certain that their well being methods have been ready for an outbreak.

“We are in fact in a quite delicate problem in which the outbreak can go in any way centered on how we tackle it,” Tedros explained. — AFP