new-coronavirus-restrictions-released-for-cruise-ship-passengers

TAMPA (WFLA) – If you are getting ready for a cruise you will likely go through Coronavirus screenings at Port Tampa Bay.

That is because Cruise Lines International Association, which all cruise lines at the port are a part of, has released expanded guidelines for the virus:

As part of the cruise industry’s continued commitment to the health and safety of guests and crew, as well as the residents of port cities and destinations around the world, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the leading voice of the global cruise industry, announced Tuesday the adoption of additional enhanced screening measures in response to COVID-19.

As a result of these changes, which are effective immediately, CLIA members are to:

Deny boarding to all persons who have travelled from or transited via airports in South Korea, Iran, China, including Hong Kong and Macau, and any municipality in Italy subject to lockdown (quarantine) measures by the Italian Government, as designated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, within 14 days prior to embarkation.

Deny boarding to all persons who, within 14 days prior to embarkation, have had contact with, or helped care for, anyone suspected or diagnosed as having COVID-19, or who are currently subject to health monitoring for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Conduct pre-boarding screening necessary to effectuate these prevention measures. Enhanced screening and initial medical support are to be provided, as needed, to any persons exhibiting symptoms of suspected COVID-19.

Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, Holland American Line, MSC Cruises, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean, which use Port Tampa Bay, are part of CLIA and the new regulations.

According to Reuters, Vice President Mike Pence will meet on Saturday with cruise line chief executives in Florida.

