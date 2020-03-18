New coronavirus testing site in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you assume you may well have the coronavirus and want to get tested, beginning Wednesday you are going to have just one far more alternative in Kern County.

“It’s not urgent care, it is not a clinic, it is a Covid-19 screening facility,” reported Dr. Erickson.

It’s found in the exact creating as the Accelerated Urgent Care on Espresso Street and Stockdale Freeway, but it has a non-public entrance, to keep away from cross-contamination.

“We don’t want coronavirus in the hospitals, we want it right here where we can incorporate it, isolate people today and keep it absent,” mentioned Dr. Erickson.

Right here is how it’ll function: The healthcare center will place up two significant tents in front of the building. At the very first tent clients who want to get examined will initially get evaluated to make positive they meet up with the conditions.

“We’re heading to seem for a cough, for fever, for respiratory indications, check with for a historical past of publicity and journey historical past,” said Dr. Erickson. “Those are the five key details. Generally, we’re likely to appear for a few out of the 5, then we’ll deliver you about to the Covid tests web page.”

If you never meet up with the criteria, you are going to be sent upcoming door to the urgent care facility.

Individuals who make it to the next tent will be supplied a wristband, a range and be asked to wait in their car while a doctor is all set to see them.

“More people will be in and out inside of 40 minutes,” explained Dr. Erickson. “We’re streamlined so we’ll be capable to check for multiple matters with very little hold out instances, which is why we phone ourselves accelerated.”

In accordance to Dr. Erickson, those with insurance coverage won’t have to pay for the exam. people without will get charged $55.

The screening center will be open setting up tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.