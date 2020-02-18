[NEW: Coroner releases autopsy effects in Faye Swetlik circumstance]

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, on Tuesday afternoon, released autopsy final results for 6 yr aged Faye Swetlik. Fisher suggests the result in of loss of life was asphyxiation.

Fisher went on to say the six year old’s death is a homicide and that it transpired only a handful of hrs following her disappearance.

Fisher also stated that Faye’s physique experienced been at the locale where by law enforcement discovered her Thursday morning, in the woods, for only a short time.

Cayce DPS Director Byron Snellgrove claims they think that Coty Taylor abducted and killed 6-calendar year-old Faye Swetlik.

(Courtesy: Cayce DPS)

In a individual release, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher suggests 30 year outdated Coty

Scott Taylor’s dying was the final result of an incised wound to the neck. The way was

identified to have been suicide, suggests Fisher.

