New county text program aims to help pet owners find lost pets

Kern County Animal Services is implementing a new program to help pet owners reunite their lost pets.

The ministry has stated that pet owners who have lost their pets can now alert KCAS by sending the word “Lost” to 555888. Pet owners will immediately begin receiving text messages recommending step-by-step action which can greatly increase the chances of finding lost pets.

“Losing a pet is like losing a family member. It can be overwhelming when it happens for the first time, but planning a strategy is important, “said KCAS in a press release. “Helping pet owners with this strategy is precisely the raison d’être of this program.”

Once an animal owner has joined the Text2Home program, they will immediately begin receiving periodic text messages that include links to KCAS shelter pets and other local pets, Facebook and Craigslist, pages of lost and found animals, microchip registers and YouTube videos that illustrate the best steps to find a lost dog or cat.

“It was an innovative idea that was invented by the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento, and with the support of the Petco Foundation, County Kern is able to implement the same program to help bring the animals back lost at home, “said KCAS director Nick Cullen. .

Last year, around 750 animals were returned to their owners, the department said.