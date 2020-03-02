[new-dad-stabbed-to-death-and-4-some-others-knifed-in-tragic-weekend-of-violence-in-london]

We will use your e mail tackle only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivateness Detectfor facts of your information security legal rights Invalid Email

London’s fight with knife criminal offense continued this weekend with one particular gentleman stabbed to demise and 4 others victims of knife attacks.

The guy killed in Hendon, Barnet had recently turn into a new dad, and experienced still left his girlfriend and boy or girl in Edgware only 15 minutes prior to the incident.

Two of the other victims were only teenagers, 1 of which had been in Basin Hill Park in Barnet when he was identified by law enforcement with stab accidents.

Here is a search back at a weekend of tragic violence that will depart quite a few life adjusted endlessly.

Saturday (February 29)

Kingston stabbing still left teenager preventing for his lifestyle

A teenage boy was left preventing for his everyday living after currently being stabbed in South West London.

Law enforcement were called at all over 3.40am on Saturday to stories of an incident on Wooden Street in central Kingston.

They identified the victim, believed to be 19, with stab accidents and administered first aid in advance of he was taken to clinic.

MyLondon has requested police for an update on his situation and been instructed the teenager is continue to important.

Two gentlemen were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder with one being taken to hospital with injuries sustained throughout the incident.

Hendon lethal stabbing

A murder investigation is underway after a person who experienced just become a father was stabbed to dying.

Police have been known as just right after 9pm on Saturday to a report that a silver VW Polo car had collided with a parked motor vehicle in Parson Avenue.





Law enforcement rushed to the scene on Parson Avenue at close to 9pm on Saturday night time just after a guy was stabbed to loss of life

(Image: David Nathan)



Law enforcement officers, London Ambulance Provider and London Fireplace Brigade attended and found a 24-year-old man inside of the VW Polo.

He was uncovered to be suffering from stab accidents.

He was taken to a North London healthcare facility wherever he died afterwards that night. The man’s following of kin have been educated.

It has been exposed on the other hand that the guy had just turn out to be a new dad, and he had just left his girlfriend and their new baby at home in Edgware minutes ahead of.

A article-mortem examination and official identification will be arranged in due program.

There have been no arrests and urgent enquiries are underway, led by murder detectives from Expert Criminal offense to establish the total situations.

Witnesses or any one with facts are asked to phone law enforcement on 101 quoting ref 7686/Feb29.

Sunday (March one)

‘Reports of shooting’ in Tooting

Crisis providers such as firearms officers rushed to a peaceful street in Tooting just after reports emerged of a possible capturing.

Law enforcement ended up called at close to 10.20am on Sunday to Cowick Road.

A witness at the scene said: “Any one know what is actually heading on in Okeburn Street, Tooting?? Tons of police, ambulance and firearms officers?”

Okeburn Road intersects Cowick Street.

Metropolitan Police mentioned: “Law enforcement ended up known as to Cowick Street SW17 at 10.19am on Sunday to a report of a gentleman injured in the road.

“Officers and London Ambulance Services attended and identified a guy in his 30s suffering accidents.”

Luckily his injuries are not thought to be daily life-threatening.

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for a lot more information on the man’s accidents.

two youthful guys stabbed on separate streets in Walthamstow

Officers from the Metropolitan Law enforcement have dealt with two stabbings in Walthamstow in the space of six hrs.

The initially knife assault law enforcement were being referred to as to was on Longfield Avenue at 5.05pm on Sunday.

Officers uncovered a 20-calendar year-old guy who was subsequently rushed to hospital.





The next stabbing happened on Queens Street

(Graphic: Google)



Law enforcement confirmed that no arrests had been produced and luckily the man’s accidents had been non lifestyle-threatening.

Next the incident Waltham Forest law enforcement introduced that a Area 60 was getting set in spot for the complete borough till 9am on Monday (March 2).

The Metropolitan Law enforcement was then named to one more stabbing on Queens Street in Walthamstow at 10.40pm on Sunday.

This time the target, considered to be in his 20s, was stabbed and also sprayed with a material leading to burns to his confront.

He was rushed to medical center and thankfully his accidents are also non lifetime-threatening.

There has been no arrests at this early phase.

Police have confirmed to MyLondon there are no backlinks in between the two incidents at this time.

If you have facts on the Longfield Avenue stabbing please be sure to phone 101 ref 5241/01mar.

On the Queens Highway attack witnesses or any individual with info are questioned to get in touch with police on 101 ref CAD 7654/mar01.

Teenage boy in healthcare facility after stabbing in Barnet

A teenage boy was taken to hospital following he was observed with stab wounds in a park.

Crisis Expert services have been known as to Basin Hill Park in Barnet on Sunday afternoon.





The air ambulance can take off from Basing Hill Park

(Image: David Nathan)



An air ambulance was known as and was noticed by witnesses having off from the park.

Law enforcement ended up known as to the park soon before 5pm.

The boy was treated at the scene ahead of remaining taken to clinic.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Law enforcement explained: “A crime scene is currently in position at Basing Hill Park, NW11, right after a teenage boy was observed with stab injuries.

“He has been taken to medical center. We await an update on his issue. A portion 60 is in put in Hendon and Golders Inexperienced.

“No arrests. Enquiries continue.”

It is not still recognized how old the boy is.

Police verified his accidents are non-life threatening.

‘Assaulted and sprayed with unknown substance’ in Lewisham

A person was rushed to healthcare facility immediately after a suspected acid assault in Lewisham.

The assault took place in Superior Road at 9.20pm on Sunday the place a man was assaulted and sprayed with an mysterious material.

Studies suggest the incident broke out on a bus, and photos from the scene clearly show police officers surrounding a bus, but this has not but been verified.

The guy, thought to be in his 40s, has been taken to hospital for therapy. His situation is just not considered to be existence-threatening.

Officers from the Metropolitan Law enforcement say no arrests have yet been manufactured.