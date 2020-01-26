New data show cities where Americans want to move

A new report offers many insights into which cities people want to leave and where they would most like to find a new home.

Denver is an emerging city for many Americans. This is one of several findings from a new report based on data from the apartment search engine Apartment List. This data contains a lot of information about where the Americans want to move and where they want to go.

At CityLab, Sarah Holder has a breakdown of the information. Some of it contradicts certain ongoing narratives, such as the notion that a “California exodus” is taking place, she notes. To give an example:

While about 22 percent of Bay Area tenants are looking to Seattle, Denver, New York, and Austin, San Francisco residents want to move to other California regions, like San Jose or Sacramento, that offer similar employment opportunities and lifestyles.

The same applies to a number of other California cities. In terms of American relocation interest, Denver’s Apartment List data tops, followed by Baltimore, San Diego and Tampa.

Orlando and Riverside top the list, followed by Detroit, Chicago and Hartford. Some cities have reached a strange state of equilibrium: Charlotte in particular is at the top of both lists.

Another aspect of this report: Many people who want to leave their city don’t necessarily want to travel that far. Many Boston residents who want to move are looking for housing in Hartford, Providence and Manchester. (The one in New Hampshire, not the former home of the Haçienda.)

Many of the stories that emerge from this data tell a familiar story: of people who want to stay in a region they like, but cut their cost of living. Not surprisingly, this latest iteration still offers plenty of food for thought.

Read the whole story in the CityLab