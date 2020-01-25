New data show the news Republicans and Democrats trust

A new study by Pew suggests that American political beliefs have divided them about the media.

Daniel R. Blume / Creative Commons

A new Pew study contains sobering news about how ideological and partisan opinions influence American news consumption. At NiemanLab, Laura Hazard Owen analyzed the results of the study – and found that liberals and conservatives (as well as Democrats and Republicans) trust and mistrust almost none of the same news sources. The study provides party political and ideological data and in both cases paints a picture of a strongly divided nation.

This is perhaps most evident in the different views of Fox News and CNN. Fox News was the most trusted news source among those who identify or reject Republicans and the greatest distrust among those who identify or reject Democrats. The opposite was the case for CNN.

In many cases, the trusted source on one side was the suspicious news source on the other. There were a few exceptions: BuzzFeed was disapproved of by people on both sides of the ideological divide, and Breitbart was disapproved by many on the liberal side of things. trusted site for conservatives.

Owen notes that issues of trust and distrust don’t necessarily affect news consumption. She writes: “Not trusting a news source is not the same as not watching or reading it.”

Media reporters and analysts have pondered the question of how ideology shapes the perception of news for many years. A 2016 New York Times article examined the impact of party political influencers on the media ecosystem. A 2018 FiveThirtyEight report questioned the relationship between media bubbles and partiality.

At a time when the news offers widely divergent views on certain sensitive issues, these issues of trust and mistrust can have a huge impact on elections and public order – and it is hard to imagine that the situation will stabilize soon.

