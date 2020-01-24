New dating app Helium changes the game

Dating is not always fun, especially when you find out that someone is not who you thought you were.

This is where the new dating app helium (like in helium balloons) comes in to help a brother (or sister). Once you’ve communicated with someone in the app, you can tag them with one of the helium tags that all other users can see. These include:

Sweet

Take a rest

Funny

lit

wince

ghost

Sloppy

Hot

Sweet

Naughty

Wild

Not polite

forgery

If you weren’t responsible for your actions on dating apps, you will do it now, and that includes me. I am not the shadiest bitch in the whole country, but I have definitely seen a few people and I can safely say that I will not do that anymore. I don’t want to spoil my chances with my children’s potential father by being called a ghost by the masses, you know?

The person’s profile shows either the top day or the latest day. This means that helium members can filter their results down if, for example, they are “funny” people. (Laughing someone in bed is a real thing, be warned.)

“With Helium, you can tag other users so that everyone can see them,” said Helium’s CEO. Dave Heysen, said PEDESTRIAN.TV. “Label people negative or positive, from sweet to cringe or sweet to grubby. Helium isn’t just another dating app, we’re bringing the conversation back. “It also differs from other dating apps in a few ways.

For example, you don’t have to measure yourself to speak to someone. Helium removes this barrier. You know how ordinary you like someone, but then you have to wait and see if they like you too? It is torture. Yes, none of that. You just go ahead and try your luck. You will be notified in a “Hello” tab when a message arrives.

Active users are more likely to be at the top of the helium feed. This means that you can exclude users who are unlikely to review their profile for months. This app clears all the deterrents that could keep us from playing.

There’s also a built-in photo editor, but your mandatory photo is checked by Amazon’s image review platform, Rekognition, to filter out catfish and reduce the need Nev and MaxHelp in your dating life.

The app was launched on the second day of Christmas and has already picked up speed thanks to the various functions. You’ll host a dating panel on PEDESTRIAN.TV, presented by The House of Angostura – a full day dedicated to self-sufficiency – and a mental health session with influencers Alex Hayes and a climate change session with model and activist Laura Wells,

Everything goes down on February 22nd at The Timber Yard in Melbourne. Here you can see the entire lineup and buy Tix for $ 50 ($ 5 of each purchase goes to RSPCA’s Bushfire Relief).

In the meantime, enjoy life without unwanted tail pictures.

It is joyful.

Image:

Punch