new-dating-fact-demonstrate-reveals-poster-that-includes-jang-sung-kyu,-jeon-somi,-vixx’s-ravi,-and-additional

Future MBC relationship actuality demonstrate “If You are Envious, You have Lost” (literal title) has revealed a new poster, that includes the 5 main MCs: Jang Sung Kyu, Jang Do Yeon, Heo Jae, Jeon Somi, and VIXX’s Ravi.

The display will observe the real-lifetime enjoy tales of celeb partners as they go about their daily life. The partners showing up on the clearly show will involve Rainbow’s Jisook and her boyfriend Lee Do Hee, chef Lee Received Il and “The Manager” creating director (PD) Kim Yoo Jin, and actress Choi Tune Hyun and her boyfriend.

The 5 MCs, pictured in the poster wearing trench coats and wielding cameras, make up “JealousPatch,” and will share their truthful reactions to the celebrity couples’ love stories.

The new program premieres March nine at 11 p.m. KST.

Resource (1)