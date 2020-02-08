New Delhi in India votes amid protests for citizenship

% MINIFYHTML26188b8a42ebe399a25389ff18d02e2c11%

The capital of India voted in a crucial state election with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party trying to regain power after a 22-year gap and a landslide in national polls last year.

On Saturday, residents formed in long lines in the districts of New Delhi, where a total of 14.7 million voters were registered to vote. The results will be announced on Tuesday.

The polls confronted Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP against the Aam Aadmi (Common Party of Man or AAP) party of current Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was born from an anti-corruption campaign in 2012 and is considering a second five-year term of office.

The policy in favor of the poor of the AAP was aimed at organizing state schools and offering free medical care and bus rates for women during their first term.

During the 2015 elections, AAP won a landslide victory, with 67 of 70 seats.

The BJP of Modi was removed from power in New Delhi in 1998 by the Congress Party, which ruled the national capital for 15 years.

In recent years, the BJP has lost power in the most important state assembly elections, such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh, further increasing stake in these elections.

In the report from New Delhi, Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera said: “They (BJP) have lost power at state level in the last 18 months to two years, even in states that are considered the heart of the Hindi.”

Exit polls broadcast by Indian news channels shortly after the polls finished on Saturday predicted a good performance for the AAP, which could win more than 50 seats.

The BJP is expected to win around 15 seats, while the congress party will reach a distant third place.

Surveys amid anti-CAA protests

The elections are seen as evidence of Modi’s popularity after months of deadly national anti-government protests against a new Citizenship Change Act (CAA), in which thousands of people took to the streets every day in New Delhi and throughout India.

The new law makes it easier for non-Muslim minorities in three neighboring countries to become Indian citizens.

The CAA proposed at national level and the National Registry of Citizens have raised the suspicion that Modi wants to make secular India a Hindu nation, something his party denies.

In his New Delhi campaign, Modi’s BJP focused on issues at the national level, such as the approval of the CAA, which critics say is anti-Muslim, and led one of the most divisive voting campaigns, where leaders urged people to “shoot,” quot; the demonstrators

“Two BJP politicians were not allowed to campaign after they had compared the protesters with rapists and murderers and said they wanted to make India a Muslim country. Another said the protesters should be shot,” said Puranam de Al Jazeera. .

The right-wing BJP appealed to its Hindu base with actions such as withdrawing the limited autonomy of the controversial region of the majority of Kashmir Muslim countries and supporting a controversial court ruling that paved the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on a heavily disputed location in the north of India

Voting was also taking place in the national capital when India’s economic growth was the slowest in six years.

A victory for the BJP would be enormously symbolic and would probably encourage Modi and his party to continue to pursue a pro-Hindu agenda, while a loss could further affect their popularity.

“They (BJP) need to be shaken. We are poor, but we are also human. They only talk about divisions,” said Shabnam Mukhtar, a housewife of Shaheen Bagh, a working-class neighborhood in New Delhi where female Muslims have been in charge. in for almost two months to protest against the CAA.

