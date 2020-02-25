[new-details-introduced-pertaining-to-guy-accused-of-posing-as-rideshare-driver-to-entice-ladies-into-his-motor-vehicle]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Following investing the night of May perhaps six out consuming with mates, the female made the decision to simply call an Uber to get her securely household.

She waited in a parking lot by the Brix Lounge on Calloway Push and a shorter time later on a black automobile pulled up. The person within reported he was her driver, and she got in.

It appeared peculiar, the female later stated, when the driver commenced using a route that did not straight lead to her apartment. He ultimately parked in a poorly lit space amongst a CVS and a Taco Bell.

She asked him what he was doing. He turned all-around and mentioned, “Calm down, you’re great.”

Knowing something was incorrect, the girl arrived at for the doorway. It would not open up, and she could not unlock it.

She commenced screaming.

Following frequently hitting the rear window, seeking to break it, and yelling at the driver to let her out, either a passerby or the driver opened the door. She fell to her knees outside the motor vehicle and it sped off, tires screeching.

In February, adhering to the arrest of a prowler in northwest Bakersfield, the female acknowledged the photographs of the guy broadcast on Television set.

She contacted law enforcement and discovered Nassef Ragheb, 48, as the gentleman who had held her captive, in accordance to court files.

The account of her ordeal is provided in the not too long ago launched documents filed by law enforcement that say Ragheb posed as a rideshare driver and qualified intoxicated gals as they left bars.

Ragheb is charged with crimes together with kidnapping and phony imprisonment with violence. He’s next because of in courtroom April 20.

Law enforcement arrested him after he was found searching into the home windows of a dwelling in the place of Brimhall Road and Jewetta Avenue. Following the arrest, officers explained Ragheb experienced beforehand been detailed as a suspect in incidents noted to law enforcement.

On Sept. 28, police done a sexual battery investigation soon after a female claimed a person she thought was an Uber driver tried out to kiss her soon after they arrived at her home.

The lady informed investigators she pushed the driver away and got out of the auto and the driver remaining. She said she never confirmed if the guy was actually an Uber driver, or just posing as one particular.

Revealed a photographic lineup, the girl could not positively discover Ragheb as the driver.

The files also describe an incident from September 2017 in which a few girls outdoors the Brix Lounge described Ragheb explained to them he was their Uber driver. They turned irate when an officer questioned Ragheb and identified not only was he not their driver, but he didn’t travel for Uber at all.

The women refused to answer far more queries and left, according to the paperwork. The officer detained Ragheb for further more questioning but, as there were being no warrants for his arrest and no evidence he fully commited a crime, later launched him.

Another person advised the officer that the auto Ragheb was explained as driving was viewed each weekend by the bar and “the sole male occupant drives all around the parking large amount in hopes of buying ladies up,” in accordance to the paperwork.