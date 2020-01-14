New directions packaging, Havas Media, styling properties, Eat Drink Play + More

New directions packaging, a company that offers customers customized packaging solutions, is looking for a full-time job Account Manager (SYD) to increase sales through relationship management. The successful candidate will be responsible for developing and managing customer accounts of various sizes by providing packaging solutions. To be considered for this role, applicants must have a high degree of accuracy and attention to detail, a university degree in business, commerce and / or marketing and communication, and at least 2-3 years of experience in a similar role. Apply Today!

Havas Media are currently looking for full time Account Executives (SYD) work on top-class local and international accounts. The task is to ensure that all tasks are answered comprehensively and on time, and at the same time to manage the input of the customers’ creative partners. Account executives must also take on other projects and tools, systems and processes that have been determined by the account manager or account director. It is ideal for candidates who have experience in customer management, an understanding of market conditions and great negotiating skills. If you want to create unique content, apply here.

Styling properties, a renowned Melbourne real estate styling company that prepares over 200 properties for sale each year, is looking for one Logistics Department work casually. You are looking for motivated and professional people who can help with the entry and exit of properties for sale. Ideal candidates have excellent knowledge of Melbourne or Geelong as well as some experience in moving furniture or event logistics. This role is suitable for people with a full license and can work 3-5 days a week. Apply now!

Eat drink game, a leading lifestyle publication based in Sydney and Melbourne, is aiming to work part-time Digital Sales Executive (SYD) to drive sales and build strategic partnerships with clients and agencies. The successful applicant will share potential Eat Drink Play offer and unique value proposition with potential customers, track incoming leads, and manage third-party advertising channels such as Teads and Unruly. The role requires that applicants have 1-3 years of experience in the media industry and knowledge of digital media platforms. Apply today.

Would you like more fantastic vacancies? You are welcome:

advisible are looking for a full-time position SEO Manager (SYD) to join their established team of marketing professionals. Apply now!

Pod and package, a fast growing coffee start-up, is looking for a full-time position Social Media Manager (MELB), Apply here.

Lucas restaurants, an iconic and progressive restaurant group, is looking for a full time Graphic designer (MELB), Apply today.

