new-disney-planet-ride-to-start-with-to-star-mickey-and-minnie

ORLANDO, Florida — Make way! Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is now open up at Disney’s Hollywood Studios!

And it opens with just one really hard-to-believe point: it is the very first ride-as a result of attraction — in any Disney theme park wherever in the world — to star the dynamic duo who commenced it all, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

You would believe another person was downright Goofy if they experienced informed you that!

This attraction places you inside of the wacky and unpredictable environment of Disney Channel’s Emmy Award-successful “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts. Engineer Goofy invitations you on a train experience by just one magical moment soon after one more in an journey for the complete family members, exactly where only Mouse Principles Utilize.

With an initial story and lovable new concept music, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway utilizes condition-of-the-art technological know-how and stunning visual consequences to change the cartoon earth into an extraordinary, immersive practical experience.

Not only that, the legendary Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal in which theater-goers step from our world into the cartoon environment, exactly where a spouse and children-helpful journey awaits aboard Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway!