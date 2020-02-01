New Documentary “A Thousand Cuts” Details Maria Resa’s Struggle for Democracy

Scenes from Ramona Diaz’s latest documentary A Thousand Cuts illustrate group parallels between the fight for press freedom in the Philippines and what is happening in the United States under Trump’s administration.

The documentary follows Maria Resa, one of the three other journalists honored along with Jamal Hashogaya from TIME Magazine as Person of the Year in 2018. Ressa serves as CEO and Co-Founder of Rappler, President D in a period of heightened violence and persecution against the lower classes in the Philippines.

When Duterte was elected and promised to fix the ruthless illegal drug problem, no one asked questions. However, in the days that followed, bodies began to appear on the streets as drug users and salesmen were murdered with cold blood. Rappler, it turns out, thought it was the government that had just come to power behind the killings.

Maria Resa fights for democracy in “A Thousand Cuts”

In retaliation for Rappler’s transparent coverage of Duterte’s injustices in the Philippines, journalists such as Ressa and others within the company were banned from attending government events. These are events such as press releases and public speaking events, where journalists must be free to attend any country claiming to have freedom of the press (sound familiar?).

On the other hand, government-backed nationalist blogs such as Mocha Uson, a controversial public figure in the Philippines, are fully supported by Duterte and its affiliates. Mocha Uson is revealed in a documentary linked to fake news agencies and social media outlets aimed at defrauding Rappler of coverage of murders in the country.

Like Trump, Duterte has coined the term “fake news” himself, and used it to exploit mistrust in stores like Rappler. As Trump did in the United States with stores such as CNN and The Washington Post stores, which held high, guilty only to criticize the injustices that are happening in our home country.

As things deteriorate in the Philippines, Ressa and a number of other journalists are becoming targets themselves. Ressa, who has been arrested several times since her freedom to openly criticize the press, has been at the heart of the attacks on the social media and legal system.

Falls Short documentary on social media misinformation

One Thousand Cuts does an incredible job of helping its viewers understand the seriousness of the attacks on drug addicts in the Philippines, as well as the continuing attack on the free press and democracy. Ressa’s devotion to the manifestation of injustice and murder at the hands of her government does not go beyond 110 minutes.

Throughout the film, Ressa calmly sees to reassure her own family that her safety is not in danger, despite ongoing legal difficulties and arrests as she continues to fight for democracy. Anecdotes comparing attacks on the poor with Holocaust injustice draw attention to the fact that the free press is in the very wave of democracy – without it, governments will not be held accountable for their actions, as there is no one to speak to. for people or to expose injustice.

Although the documentary is powerful in its message, it does not come without mistakes. Director Ramona Diaz has chosen to focus heavily on Ressa’s story to demonstrate the power of journalism as it relates to democracy. However, he did not explain Duterte’s relationship with social media campaigns and blogs such as Mocha Uson, leaving viewers wondering if the “trolls” are just trolls or something more threatening.