[new-dog-collar-turns-barks-into-cuss-terms]

A new pet collar manufactured by the enterprise MSCHF will permit your pet vent all of its frustration by turning barks into cuss words.

The $60 pet dog collar will interject a cuss phrase just about every time your doggy barks. Now there will never be any secret as to what your pet is emotion when they are denied a belly rub.

Even though the novelty collar is now sold out, people who cannot wait to listen to their puppies cuss up a storm can visit the company’s site to obtain a text notification 24 hours prior to the up coming batch of cuss collars are set to launch.

The pre-recorded terms include things like B.S., the F-bomb and quite a few other individuals. The internet site notes that this collar is not supposed for training uses and that it is just a gag present.