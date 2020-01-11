New Down Syndrome Performance Center with Free Family Programs in Lancaster County

Loading...

Manheim Township, Lancaster County – A new playhouse is set to change the lives of people with Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse, known as the Down Syndrome Performance Center, opened its doors on Saturday. The playhouse is part of a network of 47 other centers across the country.

The Schauspielhaus offers educational programs and programs for life-related skills. His mission is to change people’s views of Down syndrome and send a message of acceptance.

“We are changing our lives through targeted programming that focuses on the motor skills that children and participants with Down syndrome lack,” said Gigi’s Playhouse program coordinator so they can see what their children are capable of and only empower to play a positive role in the community. “

Gigi’s Playhouse programs start next Saturday and are free for everyone.

