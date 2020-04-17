New drama “My Unusual Family” Reveals “Family Photos” Posters Han Ye Ri, Kim Ji Suk, + More

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Unusual Family” has opened its first poster!

“My family is not the usual” would a story about relationships and misunderstanding between strangers who had a family and family like strangers. The drama, however, the character can grow to be away from his family when he is old, and the secret is stacked because her angel opened the outlets. On the other hand, she also learned that sometimes, life introduces you to someone else who can share and understand emotions and their deepest secrets.

On April 17, the drama released a poster featuring stars and smiles on camera, as if they were smiling for a family photo. Although some hide their emotional wounds and their own hidden secrets, the drama tries to smile brightly and often comes with a caption asking, “Is our relationship so sophisticated?”

Han Ye Ri, who stands in the middle of the photo, will star in the drama as optimistic and overly optimistic about Kim Eun Hee, who is the second daughter in her family. Kim Ji Suk above becomes Park Chan Hyuk, a college-bound college student who resembles a family – and is a relationship coach to get back in the dating game.

Chu Ja Hyun will star in the drama as Kim Eun Hee’s sister Kim Eun Joo, a practical realist who previously worked as a lawyer, while Shin Jae Ha will play sensitive sister Kim Jin Woo. Finally, Jung Jin Young Won and Mi-kyung will be the role of parents Kim Sang-shik and Lee Jin Sook.

Manufacturers “Family Sing No Ordinary” comment, “Everyone has the most no secret that you can not talk to your family. With the family situation are real like a regular person who could unknown in real life, we will make emotional and laughed over stories of ordinary people who are not sincere. “

He continues, “Please look forward to the chemistry between the cast members, which makes the character more real and felt through real action.”

“My Unusual Family” will begin May 18 at 9 p.m. KST.

