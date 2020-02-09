New Ebola cases confirmed in the DR Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed six new cases of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where Africa is already worst affected by the virus.

The reports are the first to be verified for 2020.

The International Travel & Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ) reports that the cases in North Kivu province in the east of the country were cited.

Five of the cases are said to have epidemiological connections.

According to the WHO, there were 3,428 confirmed cases and 2,250 deaths between August 2018 and February 2, 2020. During the same period, 283,117 people were vaccinated with the Ebola vaccine rVSV-ZEBOVGP.

Last year, WHO announced a vaccine that could cure Ebola symptoms in a matter of hours.

The drug was developed by Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, head of the National Institute for Biomedical Research in the Congo, developed together with his research team.

The WHO then dropped two other treatments, ZMapp and Remdesivir, used during the massive Ebola epidemic in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Guinea.

Ebola virus disease (EVD) is a serious, often fatal human disease. It is often transmitted from animals to people and then from people to people through direct contact with infected blood, body fluids or organs, or indirectly through contact with contaminated areas.

Formerly known as Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever, the disease is named after the Ebola River in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It was first discovered in 1976.

According to the WHO, the incubation period of the disease is between two and 21 days. Some of the first symptoms are feverishness, muscle aches, headaches and sore throats.

The other symptoms are vomiting, diarrhea, skin rash, symptoms of impaired kidney and liver function and, in some cases, both internal and external bleeding.