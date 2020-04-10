New Ebola epidemic in Congo, Days Before The End of Ebola

The World Health Organization said Friday that a new Ebola virus has been confirmed in eastern Congo, just three days before the country announced an outbreak, the World Health Organization said.

This new case has been confirmed in Beni, the first community to occur after the second most deadly outbreak in history.

It’s been 42 days without the case, and WHO president Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the announcement was made on Monday. “We have been getting ready and looking forward to getting some more cases,” he said, pointing out the potential for optimism in recent days.

“I am saddened,” WHO President of Africa Matshidiso Moeti said in a tweet.

Médecins Sans Frontières Health Workers in Congo have been waiting for the end of a global health emergency – Ebola – as they brace themselves for the arrival of another: coronavirus. Already, two coronavirus infections have been reported in Beni.

Mike Ryan, the head of WHO’s emergency response, said, “We have to go another 42 days,” or when needed without a case of Ebola re-infection. “Maybe this is our instruction for COVID-19: There is no exit strategy until you handle the situation,” Ryan said. “You must always be ready to start again … never be surprised.”

Ebola outbreak has killed more than 2,260 people – second to the outbreak of 2014-2016 in West Africa.

The outbreak of the disease that was declared in August 2018 took place mainly in the worst-case scenario in the wake of the insurgency, suspicions by the nations and some of the world’s most powerful economies in remote areas. Some Ebola reporters have been killed.

Yet the outbreak has seen the use of an Ebola vaccine, a milestone in the fight against one of the world’s worst diseases.

In Beni on Friday, some residents were injured. “It’s a real shame,” said Mbusa Kyota, who had heard about the new radio case. “Now doctors, and the public, must double their efforts to overcome the outbreak at some point.”

Already, health workers have begun sending Ebola messages and other anti-cancer efforts.

In a statement, Kate Moger, the region’s vice president with the international aid committee, said in a statement, “The arrest is a bad development for the eastern (Congolese) people who are also involved.” facing the threat of outbreaks of Coronavirus, in addition to ongoing violence, “.

Cheng reported from London.

