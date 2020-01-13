New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was “arrested for jumping on the hood of a car” after being pictured in Beverly Hills

Loading...

New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes in Beverly Hills.

TMZ reports that around 9:00 p.m. the recipient caused damage to the car while away from friends.

The police were in the area to investigate a suspected robbery when he was allegedly arrested and allegedly charged with vandalism and released.

Getty Images – Getty

He is scheduled to appear in court in April, and the patriots have yet to comment.

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce posted a picture of himself with Edelman and former patriot recipient Danny Amendola at dinner in Beverly Hills.

Edelman was named Super Bowl MVP twelve months ago when the patriots claimed another Lombardi trophy, which was also the third of the 33-year-old’s.

The 2019 season did not end as Tom Brady and Co. However, they are expected to drop out in the wild card finals.

This season was the first time in a decade that the team had no play-off goodbye in the first round.

They paid the price in Foxborough when they were beaten by the Tennessee Titans, who went up to the AFC championship game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

On Sunday, the titans will meet the Kansas City Chiefs, who can be seen live on talkSPORT 2.