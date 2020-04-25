New England requires Virginia Tech tight close Dalton Keene in the 3rd round of the 2020 NFL Draft | Virginia Tech

New England moved up in the 3rd spherical to just take former Virginia Tech limited conclude Dalton Keene in the 3rd spherical (No. 101 in general).

The Patriots only had two tight ends on their roster heading into the draft and made use of each their third spherical picks to bolster their depth at the place. They picked UCLA tight finish Devin Asiasi just 10 picks (No. 91) prior to using Keene.

New England gave up two 2020 fourth-round picks (No. 125 and 129) in addition a 2021 sixth-spherical pick to the New York Jets to transfer up and choose Keene.

“The Patriot’s have in the earlier been capable to use their restricted ends creatively,” NFL Community draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah stated on the broadcast.

Jeremiah claimed Keene’s versatility with the Hokies — ”he’s someone that can do a ton of different things” — manufactured him a good suit for New England’s offense.

On a online video meeting phone with reporters, New England director of participant personnel Nick Caserio echoed that. He mentioned the Patriots are on the lookout for players with “mental flexibility” to handle what NFL groups have to activity strategy for each and every week.

Keene, who was moved to operating back at midway with extremely apply reps, has established throughout his job he suits the bill.

“He’s just so clever he can go execute with incredibly very little observe at specific things,” Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen explained in the fall. “So we’ll carry on to use him in as several diverse approaches as we can.”

Caserio stated they also appreciated Keene’s dimension, toughness and his ability to operate with the ball following the capture. Keene experienced 59 catches for 748 yards at Tech and averaged 12.7 yards per catch. He averaged much more than 11 yards per catch in each of his three seasons.

“Interesting man,” Caserio said. “Really fundamentally performed from working day just one, a 3-year starter. You definitely have to research for some matters from him on tape. Took gain of his chances.”

In accordance to OverTheCap.com, Keene’s rookie contract is projected to be valued at $4.49 million about four years with a signing reward of $832,292.

Keene was projected by most retailers as a working day a few choose, but he finished up as the fourth tight conclude taken.

Longtime ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. advised The Roanoke Instances in March that he gave Keene a fourth round grade. Draft analysts from NFL.com, WalterFootball.com, CBS Sports activities, Sporting News and Sports activities Illustrated all predicted Keene likely in the sixth or seventh spherical.

Notre Dame limited end Cole Kmet was the initial tight stop taken when Chicago drafted him in the next spherical (No. 43 over-all).

Keene, who still left Tech with a year of eligibility still left, impressed scouts with his effectiveness at the NFL blend. He ran a 4.71 40-property dash and experienced the greatest broad jump (10 feet, 5 inches) and 20-yard shuttle (4.19 seconds) amongst tight finishes in attendance.

Tech had 6 gamers picked in the 2018 draft (one went in the supplemental draft), but didn’t have any individual picked past 12 months ending a 25 calendar year streak of having at the very least a person player drafted.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football defeat writer for The Roanoke Periods. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.