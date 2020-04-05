New episode of ‘Tiger King’ could come to Netflix this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The phenomenon that is “Tiger King” and its cast of almost unreal people might not still be around.

According to zoo operator Jeff Lowe from the documentary series, Netflix is releasing an more episode this week.

According to Nowadays, Lowe disclosed the news in a video clip posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Netflix is adding one particular more episode. It will be on following 7 days. They’re filming right here tomorrow,” Lowe reported.

8 On Your Facet has arrived at out to Netflix for comment, but have not read back again.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” premiered on Netflix March 20 and has given that turn out to be a meme-capable world wide phenomena as people today about the entire world continue to be at home throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The series documents previous Oklahoma roadside zoo proprietor Joe Exotic and his descent into madness as he battles via the world wide web versus rival Carole Baskin, operator of Massive Cat Rescue in this article in Tampa.

The demonstrate also attributes other zoo owners this kind of as Lowe, Exotic’s former organization husband or wife, and Doc Antle of South Carolina.

Extra “TIGER KING” Information:

‘6 suggestions a day’ coming into sheriff’s office on ‘Tiger King’ disappearance

‘Tiger King’ Joe Unique information $94M lawsuit from jail, report claims

Massive Cat Rescue, founder Carole Baskin react to ‘Tiger King’ Netflix docuseries on Joe Unique

Joe Unique sentenced in murder-for-employ plot in opposition to Massive Cat Rescue CEO

Zookeeper ‘Joe Exotic’ accused of killing 5 tigers, selling cubs

Big Cat Rescue CEO promises she was target of murder-for-seek the services of plot where by Oklahoma gentleman charged