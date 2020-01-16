New episodes of “Sabrina” in a week – Watch the trailer for part 3! | Abigail Cowen, Adeline Rudolph, Chance Perdomo, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Gavin Leatherwood, Jaz Sinclair, Kiernan Shipka, Lachlan Watson, Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Miranda Otto, Netflix, Richard Coyle, Ross Lynch, Tati Gabrielle, Television

For whom else is so excited Scary Adventures of Sabrina return to Netflix ?!

The third part of the fan-fave series will be released on January 24 and Kiernan Shipka is back as Sabrina Spellman alongside the rest of the cast.

The third part finds Sabrina shaken by the atrocious events of the second part. Although she has defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped in the human prison of his beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina cannot live with herself, knowing that Nick has made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in hell under the watchful eye of Madame Satan. Thus, with the help of her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (composed of Harvey, Rosalind and Theo), Sabrina’s mission is to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into his arms. However, the overthrow of the Dark Lord sent shock waves through the kingdoms and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend her against a challenger, the beautiful prince of hell Caliban . Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival takes place in the city, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the clan: a tribe of pagans seeking to resuscitate an ancient evil …

Upcoming episodes will air worldwide on January 24! Who will watch?

Photos: Netflix

