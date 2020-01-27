New EU policies: blockchain, AI data exchange

divide

The EU is striving for new antitrust rules that should give European companies more scope in the market.

The new rules, which Reuters describes as protectionist, will be presented in March.

Documents received from Reuters show that the EU is pursuing a strategy to use more aggressive trade defense measures against companies that are believed to benefit unjustly from foreign subsidies. While the mission was not to promote uncompetitive industries or protectionist ideas, the documents state that the EU cannot afford to support companies that work against fair competition.

Under the new rules, the Commission will assess and analyze new competition rules to ensure that everyone is working towards building a strong European industry and a place for the EU in the world.

There will also be a consideration of the approach to new technologies, where the documents will provide a new framework for dealing with blockchain and artificial intelligence in the future and will encourage companies to use these things in the future.

The documents signal the promotion of further “important projects of common European interest (IPCEI)”, which will build on the eight billion euro battery project, in which seven EU countries and 17 European companies will be involved in clean hydrogen technologies, microelectronics and from 2019 low carbon industry.

The EU will issue more stringent warnings to foreign governments against blocking their companies and restricting access to their markets, and the EU will use new or existing tools and enforce customs controls.

The documents state that the EU will “mobilize all relevant instruments, including regulations, standards, international financial instruments, trade agreements, public procurement and intellectual property rights, to take advantage of their strengths and benefits”.

As the world grows ever closer and big tech companies evolve, regulation must be done with a view to competition. Over the past year, the EU has been critical of Apple Pay for possible anti-competitive practices.

The EU also examined the use of data by Google to find out how data was obtained.

