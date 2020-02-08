New evidence shows no sign of engine failure

New evidence related to the fatal crash of a helicopter with Kobe Bryant and eight other people has shown no signs of engine failure, a report released on Friday.

A witness to the fatal crash said it sounded normal before hitting a hill and the debris at the scene showed no signs of engine damage.

The January 26 crash occurred in cloudy conditions, and experts said the National Transportation Safety Board’s “investigative update” corroborated the idea that the pilot was disoriented and crashed while trying to clear the sky around Calabasas northwest of Los Angeles to get.

Firefighters and sheriffs kill former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant (AP) in a helicopter crash

The experienced pilot Ara Zobayan was excruciatingly close to finding his way out of the clouds.

He told air traffic control that he was climbing to 1,219 meters. It rose to 701 meters, only 30 meters from the top of the clouds.

However, instead of going higher, Zobayan started a rapid descent and turned left in rapidly increasing terrain. It hit the slope at more than 290 km / h and descended at 1,219 m / min.

“If you get out of the clouds at a speed of 4,000 feet per minute, you are certain to have lost control of the aircraft,” said flight security advisor Kipp Lau. He said Bryant’s helicopter could have emerged from the clouds in just 12 seconds, assuming it rose at 152 meters per minute.

“As soon as you break out of the clouds, it’s clear. Everything depends on the body,” said Lau. “Now you have a real horizon.”

Mike Sagely, a Los Angeles helicopter pilot with 35 years of flight experience, said the last few minutes of the plane suggested that Zobayan had begun a maneuver aimed at jumping up and down through the clouds.

Rubble of a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter belonging to the former Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant lying in the hills after a crash in Calabasas, California (AP)

“When he went into the clouds, he had a full emergency,” said Sagely.

If pilots try to turn instead of sticking to the pop-up maneuver, “it is likely to be catastrophic near 80 to 90 percent of the times,” he said.

The crash occurred when the group flew to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached the team of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. You and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

Death rocked Los Angeles and the sports world. Within a few hours, thousands had gathered outside the Staples Center, where Bryant stood for the Lakers, and erected a makeshift memorial that was a huge collection of flowers, candles, personal notes, basketballs, and other memorabilia.

A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 in Staples. The date 2/24 corresponds to the shirt No. 24 worn by him and No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The NTSB report was a compilation of information and data about the flight, the helicopter and the pilot. It will likely be a year before the NTSB publishes a report on the cause.

Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters with more than 8,200 flight hours. He was only allowed to fly with instruments – a more difficult rating that allowed pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground was not visible – and was a pilot with other celebrities, including Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

During the flight with Bryant’s group, Zobayan reported no equipment problems and sounded calm as he spoke to the air traffic controllers. His last transmission said that he would climb over the clouds. Eight seconds after he reached the height, he started the fateful descent.

(Supplied)

A witness told the NTSB that the slope where the crash had occurred was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. It sounded normal and then he saw the blue and white plane emerge from the fog and move back and forth. Within two seconds there was a bang directly below him.

Former Island Express pilot Kurt Deetz, who regularly flew Bryant to play at the Staples Center, said reading the NTSB report confirms how dangerously fast the helicopter is traveling under conditions that the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff added caused their helicopters to be grounded.

“You are usually pretty careful in these conditions. You are slow,” said Deetz.

The impact tore apart the helicopter and everyone on board died of a blunt trauma. The aircraft’s dashboard was destroyed and most of the equipment was moved. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

Investigators believe that since a branch was cut down at the crash site, the motors were working and the rotors were spinning at the time of the impact. All four blades of the helicopter had similar damage, the report said.

The latest flight review by 50-year-old Zobayan included training to accidentally fly in bad weather conditions. It was about how to recover when the nose of the plane was pointing too far up or down and what to do if the helicopter leaned too much to the side. In the exam, which took place in May 2019, he received satisfactory grades.

Deetz said Zobayan previously told him that despite certification, he had no real experience flying in clouds. Deetz said it was not unusual.

Kobe tore his left Achilles tendon at the 2013 Golden State Warriors. Despite the crippled injury, Kobe went to the free-throw line and sunk two shots at his only good leg before leaving the game. (Supplied)

Bryant’s helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS) that signals when an aircraft is in danger of hitting the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be mandatory for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. US Senator Dianne Feinstein and MP Brad Sherman, both California Democrats, have asked the FAA to commission the devices.

While NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said it was not clear whether the warning system had averted the crash, aviation expert Gary Robb stressed in his Friday report the need to equip all helicopters with the warning system.

“If this helicopter had had TAWS, Mr. Bryant and the rest of the passengers would be alive today,” said Robb, a lawyer who wrote a textbook on helicopter accident procedures.

The others killed included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter Alyssa; Bryant’s friend and assistant coach Christina Mauser; and Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton, 14. On Monday, a public memorial to the Altobelli family will take place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.