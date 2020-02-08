New exhibition honors Spanish city parade

BATON ROUGE – The history of Baton Rouge’s largest carnival parade can now be seen at the beginning of the carnival season.

An exhibition of flamingos and all pink is now filling part of the Capitol Park Museum. It is just a few steps from the famous parade route of the Spanish city of Mardi Gras.

“Spanish Town Mardi Gras, 40 years of good times and bad decisions. All about Spanish Town Mardi Gras, the parade in Baton Rouge,” said Joey David, curator at the Capitol Park Museum.

40 years of slightly suggestive and suggestive themes, throws and costumes for which the parade is known. The exhibited objects can be seen like the characteristic color Spanish Town Pink.

“We wanted to show that and inform people about the history and culture that has developed from it,” said David.

This year’s Grand Marshal Jason Broussard visited the exhibition for the first time on Friday. A day before the popular Spanish Mardi Gras Ball, one of the biggest parties of the year in Baton Rouge.

“It is simply wonderful to see that the museum has put this together for us to honor what we are doing, and especially in our 40th year. It is really perfect timing,” said Broussard.

The exhibition honors some of the original organizers of the parade, such as Charles “fish” Fisher.

“I was really happy to see Fish’s outfit. Now I will never be able to fill his shoes again, but I have the same shoes,” said Broussard.

The collection of memorabilia and pictures commemorates how a small festival in 1981 turned into the largest carnival parade in the capital.

Broussard wants to continue the legacy of the parade and remember the traditions on which it was founded.

“As Bill Brumfield always says,” If you don’t leave offended, come back next year, we’ll try again, “said Broussard.

The exhibition can be seen in the Capitol Park Museum until June. The museum will host a Spanish city parade on February 22nd.