New exhibition in the mortar museum: “Remember the Ladies: The way to the right to vote”

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) – On January 31, a new exhibition will open in the Mortar Museum: Remember the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage. The ad highlights the struggle waged for women to vote, including Iowa’s connection and those at the forefront of the struggle.

The exhibition also includes the “Remembering Our Ladies Recognition Wall”. You can honor the special women in your life by buying a rosette for $ 19. Click here to buy one: gmdistrict.org/rldonorwall

The exhibition is open until March 31, 2021. Admission to the exhibition is included in the regular museum price: $ 12 for adults, $ 6 for veterans, and children ages 4 to 13, 3 and under are free. Museum members are free of charge.

The Mortar Museum of History and Science is located on 503 South Street in Waterloo.

The KWWL is the proud media sponsor of the exhibition. visit gmdistrict.org for more informations.

“Explore the relationship between Suffragists in Iowa and the Cedar Valley and the national movement and learn about the changing roles of women throughout the 20th century.”