New facility in South Merced to provide housing for homeless people

It's been a year since teams demolished the old juvenile ward on streets B and 13 in South Merced.

Now this property will be used for a 15,000 square foot “navigation center” with at least 75 beds for the homeless. The plan includes separate dormitories for women, men and couples, as well as a place for pets.

It will also include a kitchen, a dining room and an area for support services, a clinic and a laundry room. The installation will be made from modified shipping containers to save money and construction time.

“This is something we can do quickly,” said John Ceccoli, management analyst at Merced Co. “One of our challenges was the schedule. The need is now.”

Ceccoli says that representatives from many agencies and cities in the county have been working on a regional plan to resolve the homeless problem for several months.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors approved the new navigation center and a contract with the Merced County Rescue Mission to rent 10 homes in the community to provide additional beds and services. Each can accommodate from five to seven people.

“There is 24/7 monitoring of residents in these homes, and there is also a case manager to link them to permanent housing,” said Ceccoli.

Officials realize that some residents may be concerned that more than one homeless person is moving to their neighborhood, but supervisor Lloyd Pareira says this type of accommodation already exists.

“There are already distributive homes in Merced, Los Banos, Atwater, in all of the communities in our county, and there are no complaints,” said Pareira. “In fact, one of my colleagues has one in his neighborhood, and his neighbors don’t even know what it is.”

Pareria says the ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life for everyone who lives and works in Merced County.

“Why this is so important is that it not only helps them get to a place where they can navigate to a better place for themselves, but it also gets homeless people out of the streets and out of our public spaces, “said Pareria. “The rest of us can benefit from our community for which we pay taxes and should be able to benefit from it,” said Pareria.

The Agency approved a budget of $ 5 million for the navigation center project and nearly $ 1 million for the 10 rental units.

Officials say funding from the state budget and funding from additional grants will help cover these costs.

They also said that the key to the success of all this work was the continued collaboration between all the agencies involved.

