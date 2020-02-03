New Fed rules could allow banks to finance startups

divide

A proposed change to a rule after the financial crisis could shake up banks’ situation and make it easier for them to invest or sponsor venture capital funds, the New York Times reported.

The Federal Reserve launched the proposal on Thursday along with other banking agencies. As part of the proposal, the Volcker rule is revised. The Volcker rule was created with the 2010 Dodd-Frank bill to prevent banks like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and others from placing risky bets with customer deposits. It also prevented companies from investing in or sponsoring hedge funds.

But now new amendments would loosen those rules.

The changes would allow banks to invest in some credit funds and either sponsor venture capital funds or take ownership roles that pool ultra-wealthy money and make risky investments in startups. These investments can either lead to large profits or devastating losses.

There are some restrictions on the new rules, such as the non-admission of banks to guarantee funds for their investments.

The changes were considered “reasonable” by the regulatory authorities. These were adjustments that would allow banks to better support small businesses by providing capital. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome H. Powell said the new changes would allow banks to offer services that the Volcker rule did not try to suppress, such as limited services to meet some funding needs.

One Fed member who spoke out against the change was Lael Brainard, the last to be appointed by President Barack Obama and still in her job. Brainard said the rule change would weaken post-crisis safety nets and allow for risks that could be dangerous – the kind of risks that the Volcker rule should prevent.

Brainard said the change opens the door for companies to invest in venture capital interests and more without limits.

President Donald Trump’s banking regulations have been slow to undermine the post-financial crisis regulations. The new regulations launched the second round of bank-friendly changes to the Volcker rule.

