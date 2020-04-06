New federal assistance and COVID-19 survival instinct; In the News for April 6

In The News is a round-up of stories from The Canadian Press designed to round out your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of April 6 …

COVID-19 in Canada …

OTTAWA – Applications are open today for the new benefit of federal emergency assistance for Canadians who have lost their income because of COVID-19.

The Canada Revenue Agency will open its application portals this morning to those born in the first three months of the year, with those born next month to apply later in the week.

The agency is trying to keep up with the demand from excess online and telephone systems.

More than two million Canadians lost their jobs in the last half of March as businesses across the country were forced to close or reduce their operations to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Others were unable to work because they needed to be separated from home, or had to care for children whose schools and daycares were closed.

Canadians who sign up for a direct deposit can get their first payment before the weekend, while those who choose printed checks will get the money in 10 days.

Also this …

MONTREAL – When a Quebec couple recently traveled to the far reaches of the Yukon in a bid to escape the novel coronavirus, which will be turned away, it looks like a textbook case of panic-stricken terror.

But while this is an extreme example, experts say that daily attacks of information about COVID-19 can hamper people’s estimation of the risk that the virus is causing them, leading to both good and bad behavior.

McGill University psychology professor Ross Otto said there is a well-established psychological principle that could explain the couple’s decision to flee North.

In the early 1970s, psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman posited that people had trouble estimating what would happen to them because they were influenced by easy-to-think examples.

People can overestimate their chances of dying of terrorism, for example, because of how often the type of violence is reported in the news. And, Otto says, they can underestimate their chances of dying more commonly – but less talk of causes, such as bowel cancer.

Today, Otto says there is so much information about COVID-19 infections and deaths that “people will go to extremes or overestimate their own risk of dying for causes related to coronavirus. “

COVID-19 in the United States…

WASHINGTON – U.S. surgeons say Americans should step up to the levels of tragedy reminiscent of the September 11 attacks and the Pearl Harbor bombing, warning the country’s infectious disease on Sunday. coronavirus may not be completely removed from the world.

Those are some of the most exciting reviews for the immediate future and beyond. But after hours, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tried to strike down more optimistic tones, suggesting that hard weeks ahead may mean starting to turn a corner.

“We’re starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump said during a Sunday night White House briefing. Pence added, “We’re starting to see the glimmers of development.”

The president, however, added that he thought the next two weeks “would be very difficult.”

Earlier on Sunday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN, “This will be the hardest and saddest week of most American lives, frankly.”

The number of people infected in the United States exceeds 337,000, with death toll rising to 9,600. More than 4,100 of those deaths are in the state of New York, but a glimmer of hope came Sunday when Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state has registered a small dip in new deaths over a 24-hour period.

COVID-19 worldwide …

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with a new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office said he was admitted for the tests because he still had symptoms, 10 days after testing for the virus.

Downing St. said that hospitalization is a “precautionary measure” and he remains in charge of the government.

Johnson, 55, was quarantined at his residence in Downing St. since being diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 26.

NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says there has been “an alarming global advance in domestic violence” in recent weeks as fears of the coronavirus pandemic have grown with its social and economic consequences .

The UN leader, who appealed on March 23 for an immediate halt to clashes around the world to tackle COVID-19, said in a statement Sunday night that it was time to appeal for an end of all violence, “everywhere, now.”

Guterres said that “for many women and girls, the threat is the biggest threat to their safety – in their own homes.”

“And, so, I make a new appeal today for peace at home – and in homes – around the world,” he said.

The secretary-general said in some countries, which she did not name, “the number of women calling for support services has doubled.”

At the same time, he said, health care providers and police were severely injured and unharmed, local support groups were paralyzed or underfunded, and some domestic violence victims were closed while others are full.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2020.