New FICO Credit Rating Changes: What To Do Now To Avoid Negative Credit Later

NEW YORK – It may soon be more difficult for many of us to get loans and open new loans.

FICO, the system that calculates credit for about 110 million Americans, changes the way it assigns scores, making it harder to score higher if you have missed payments or if your debt increases.

But there is something you can do before the changes lower your score.

FICO 10 will look at risk factors in a much more severe way, including factors such as increasing debt levels and whether you have ever had a delay or missed payments.

The good news is that we all have time to do some personal finance cleaning up before we are hit. It starts with paying down the debt.

Debt lawyer Leslie Tayne said the first step to increasing creditworthiness was to reduce the debt ratio.

“You want to have a positive impact on your score,” said Tayne. “Make more than the minimum payment, start making an extra payment if you can. If you have a credit card with a limit of $ 10,000, you should have a balance of no more than $ 3,000. Using only 30 % of your available credit, you will earn a gold star. “

The new FICO rating model will assess how consumer debt levels have changed over a longer period of time, taking a two-year retrospective as opposed to just the history of the past few months.

This will reward those who have handled loans well with higher scores, but will lower the score for consumers with a history of missed payments, late payments and other black marks.

This is why it is so important to start cleaning up your credit now.

Pull up your credit reports. It’s free. If you see an error, the first step to correcting it is to contact the credit bureau by phone or email and get confirmation of the error in writing.

Then send a letter proving the error to the credit bureau by asking for an acknowledgment of receipt in order to have proof that the letter was delivered.

Be patient. It usually takes about 30 days for an investigation to be completed and changes to be made.

Lenders will have the choice whether or not to adopt the new FICO 10 rating model.

