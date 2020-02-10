New Found Glory announces “Forever + Ever X Infinity” album with the single “Greatest Of All Time”

NEWLY FOUND FAME will release his tenth studio album, “Forever + Ever x Infinity”on May 29th Hopeless records, The band has put together a fundamental record that is very catchy with sing-along anthems, breakdowns of trademarks and sweetly moving lyrics.

“This is the album our fans have been waiting for,” said the guitarist Chad Gilbert says: “The old feels new and fresh now. It was an explosion to find us again.”

Fans can hear the first taste of new music from pop-punk legends “Greatest ever”, This song plunges over the surface and into the depths of love, rolls through ups and downs and rides through the fear of continuing to fail. Lines like “I think we’re what we’ve been waiting for” pull the hearts of everyone who fought, worked and made it to the other side. NEWLY FOUND FAME has always been about it; Life will be difficult, but these difficulties make us stronger, braver people, and celebrating the triumphs in life makes it all worth it.

The combination of punk, hardcore and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melodies is nothing new for the band, which embodies warm optimism with DIY work ethic and spirit. But this has never been so obvious as this 15-song barn burner on a record. Make songs like at a rapid pace “Shook Through Your Shaved Head” and “Nothing to say” tear the listener out of his monotonous everyday life and release the pressure and self-doubt that manifest in him. At the front man Jordan Pundik sings: “You have to take your life back. You have to give so much more. I’ll tell myself if I feel like giving in to the shame I feel. Don’t let me stand still.” you can’t help but jump up, throw a fist in the air and sing the words with all your heart. That’s what NEWLY FOUND FAME It was always about inspiring people, not being afraid of the opportunities to get up and get back up.

After more than 20 years as a band, ten studio albums, one live album, two EPs and four cover albums, NEWLY FOUND FAME‘s ethos never wavered; You always strive to be the friend you always need and who always understands you. With “Forever + Ever x Infinity”The band has created an album that is 100% NEWLY FOUND FAME,

NEWLY FOUND FAME is Jordan Pundik (Main Part), Chad Gilbert (Guitar), Ian Grushka (Bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (Drums).

Photo credit: Acacia Evans



