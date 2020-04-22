New Fund for COVID-19 community service project coming up, funding conference starts April 27: PM

OTTAWA –

President Justin Trudeau said the government has set up a $ 350 million Community Emergency Fund to help nonprofits and non-profits perform their work to help Canada’s injured. the most severe by COVID-19 infection.

And, by Tuesday companies that are looking at a 75 percent payroll will be able to get an estimate of how much money they can afford. needed once the application opens next Monday.

Speaking in addition to support for community programs, Trudeau said that because of the loss of donations and because organizations have to change the way they deliver services based on public welfare. nerves, it has hurt groups like the elderly and the disabled without the services they rely on.

The new funding will go to smaller organizations next month, and to larger national groups, “which can get money to community organizations and non-emergency people,” Trudeau have said.

The money is welcome news for Winnipeg’s Main Street Project, a charity that helps the poorest communities by providing housing options, substance abuse services and shops. food.

Since the spread, the fund has expanded to three additional locations to meet increasing demand.

“We can’t afford a small amount,” Rick Lees, president of the Big Deal, told CTV News. “We are going to be popping up everywhere, but what do you do when you don’t have the money to start doing it? We had to cancel our spring gala which was always worth $ 100,000. “

The government says the subsidy will help with the rising import of food and medicines; allow multiple resource-lines to provide information and support; provides transportation services for appointments; and display virtual versions of aggregate.

The federal government has established some programs, such as increased funding for banks and homeless hotels, and other community services, but advocates have said more is needed. , with some in the call center. benefits on a dollar-to-dollar basis.

Need support group Thinking Canada estimates that unions will lose between $ 9.5 billion and $ 15.7 billion in revenue and will be forced to cut staff by over 117,000 and 195,000 this year.

“Our work employs 2.4 million Canadians and represents 8.5 percent of GDP,” said Bruce MacDonald, president and CEO of Imagine Canada. “It really is an important part of the Canadian economy.”

On March 23, Thinking Canada asked the federal government to provide $ 8 billion in emergency assistance to Canadian aid agencies and to qualified agencies for certain workers. benefits to small businesses.

Deputy Director of Family, Children and Development Ahmed Hussen said more Canadians than ever hoped for such services and thanked those who are still helping to provide information.

“These funds will benefit groups like those in Eastern Ontario, but are looking to provide food for those who can’t leave their homes … It could also be help organizations such as the Atlantic Compassion Fund or the Vancouver Foundation that provide support to women who are running from domestic violence, ”Hussen said.

CRA TAKES TO Wage SUBSIDY CLAIMS

In terms of financial aid, Trudeau said the new calculator is being tested on Canada’s Income website’s website to help businesses determine how much they can benefit from the program. wages paid. He said employers will be able to apply from Monday, April 27 for a 75 percent payday advance to allow employees to be paid.

Treasury President Jean-Yves Duclos said the new website will give employers an understanding of what to expect from major financial services designed to do so. worth $ 73 billion.

“It is anticipated that 90 percent of applications will be processed by May 5, with direct deposit and checks being mailed and sent soon thereafter,” Duclos said.

While addressing background information for journalists, Canada’s Department of Revenue (CRA) said the agency was “well” delivering this large-scale project that aims to “accept” many. hundreds of ”applications from Canadian companies.

Prior to Monday’s open application, the CRA encouraged businesses to register a business number, and that all claims would be substantiated by the CRA.

The calculator allows employees to fill in the number of employees they have and their total salary to determine the line they should use when they apply, officials said.

All initial applications will be processed at the same time, by next week, so no registration is needed by Monday morning, officials said.

Even if there is some concern about fraud or companies seeking to curb tax evasion in order to spend more money than they should be entitled to, the national capital said he was confident the internal audit team would be able to identify any irregularities.

In addition, severe penalties may be established to enforce this regulation. Employers find that misused accounts can result in up to five years in prison and severe fines, which may pay 225 percent of what they receive.

The subsidy passed through the Conference on April 11, and will provide up to $ 847 a week for a 12-week employee, returning until March 15. , for large and small companies and in addition to organizations.

A few weeks ago, the government announced a further push for more subsidies and less revenue growth to be expected in recent months, with the goal of retaining more. worker Canadians despite the spread to many parts of society and the economy. The powers also allow for the choice of whether or not to include federal income in their calculation of losses upon request.

“We hope to get this service to businesses so that workers can be paid as soon as possible,” Trudeau said, noting that eight million Canadians who are not working or whose incomes are low again applied now to claim $ 2,000 a month Canada Emergency Relief.

During Monday’s meeting of MPs at Parliament Hill – a plan for how the Union would gather weekly and allow regular questions to be debated – many leaders Continues to show that more help is needed, with some financial services being processed and expected to be ready to accept applicants in the coming days.

CONDITIONS, CONSIDER UNDERWAY

With the number of COVID-19 people in Canada still growing – although at a lower cost than estimated in some areas – and state emergency decisions are delayed, Trudeau faces additional questions about the continuing issue when it comes to collecting enough self-defense items.

While the company is back on track and key medical equipment looks like a ventilator and face shield from Canadian companies, the government is still investigating what has been described introduces the “west” of international purchasing to the top supply chains across the country.

For example, two aircraft exported to receive supplies from China were forced to fill gaps due to interruptions in the shipping lines and at checkpoints that had previously passed restrictions. airplanes can wait on the ground in that country, Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau said, “for the most part” the equipment has made it to where they need to go, but is committed to providing health services in all states and territories. the product they need. He said millions of PPE had made their way to Canada in recent days.

“We saw a lot of states talking about, you know, maybe not enough, many days later … We have managed to do this work but we are in a situation where people have a choice to try and stretching our PPE as long as possible, ”Trudeau said.

He also noted the upgrading of several start-up studies, stating that more than 500 companies have been offering advice on how to help Canada through outbreaks. Among the work being undertaken are: new cloud-based technologies allowing researchers who are looking to improve the ability to monitor and treat COVID-19, sharing their findings; and e-store management to ensure medical staff, seniors, and others receive fresh food in times of crisis.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 38,206 confirmed deaths for COVID-19 patients in Canada and 1,831 deaths.

Monday’s address by the Rideau Family includes no new announcements as the prime minister focused on the crime and violence that unfolded over several weeks in Nova Scotia.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said he had talked to RCMP officers, Nova Scotia MPs, and approached the Canadian Police and Justice Department to pay taxes, saying all families of victims the country is supported.

.