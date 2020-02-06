New gas station employee stole $ 17,000 on first day of work

HAMDEN, Connecticut – A gas station worker allegedly stole over $ 17,000 in cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets on his very first day on the job.

The incident occurred at the end of January at Go On Gas station in Hamden, Connecticut, when management hired a new night worker to manage the station on their own, according to a statement from the Hamden Police Department. .

However, when the store owner used an app on his phone to view the store’s cameras and check how his new employee was doing, he was shocked to find that his brand new employee was nowhere to be found.

“(The owner) quickly checked that the new employee was gone,” the Hamden police department said in its statement. “The store owner immediately responded to the store and verified that the new employee had stolen many items, including lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and cash.”

The total loss is estimated at $ 17,183.00, according to the Hamden police.

To make matters worse, the suspect also managed to steal his work file with all of his personal information, which means that the store owner not only has no way of identifying the man, but does not even know the name of former employee.

“Be careful who you hire !!”, said the Hamden police department in a Facebook post while sharing the story.

The suspect is still at large and anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Hamden Police Patrol Division.

