New Guide Reveals Tobey Maguire’s Large-Stakes Hollywood Poker Recreation

Tobey Maguire attends a Winter season Gala on January 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty for PSLA)

A new e-book by card cheat-turned-Tv set producer Houston Curtis claims the 2018 movie Molly’s Recreation really should have been named Tobey’s Video game. In his ebook Curtis writes that he commenced operating a higher-stakes video game with Spider-Gentleman star Tobey Maguire back in 2005.

On Tuesdays from 2005 right up until 2009, Curtis and Maguire hosted a match that includes stars like Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio at The Viper Space or Beverly Hills 4 Seasons Resort. The recreation was at first held at the vegan actor’s dwelling, but he resolved he wished it moved immediately after pepperoni pizzas acquired purchased too several occasions for his liking.

Although Molly Bloom, the basis for the 2018 film, was associated, the former Olympic-course skier was not the brains of the procedure, Curtis told The New York Put up. “Molly experienced very little to do with everything,” Curtis reported. “Initially, she just served drinks and we gave her figures to phone the men.”

The issue of the sport was not to take funds from “guys” like Affleck, Damon and DiCaprio — who reportedly would only engage in if he was staked — but to earn income from players like Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté and hedge fund manager Brad Ruderman.

“The initially time I received a quarter-million bucks was Guy’s initially night time in the recreation,” Curtis stated. “One early morning, a bunch of men took him up on it. They beat him for like $2 million [in Hawaii] and he flew them back on his jet.”

Curtis, who now lives in Phoenix and is doing work on a different guide, thinks he received all over $15 million throughout the game’s four yrs but dropped just about all of it due to a collection of terrible bets at the table and in genuine everyday living. Maguire did even far better than his one particular-time lover and “could have created up to $30 to $40 million from the online games,” according to the book’s introduction.

Examine the whole tale at The New York Post