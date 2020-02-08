New Hampshire area codes can be affected by snow conditions

Tuesday’s primaries for New Hampshire are just around the corner, and the weather could affect turnout and election results.

In the Iowa Caucus results the week before, Pete Buttigieg received 13 delegates and 26.2 percent of the vote, compared to Sanders 12 delegates and 26.1 percent of the vote. However, several news agencies were unable to identify a clear winner due to inconsistencies in this year’s process.

In front of the Iowa caucus, Sanders was at the top with 24 percent, closely followed by Buttigieg with 20 percent, according to a study by Monmouth University.

However, according to a survey by the Boston Globe / Suffolk University, Buttigieg is only one point behind with 23 percent, with the distance between him and other candidates being more than 10 points.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Sanders is the leader in the polls he has carried out since Biden passed on January 16, starting at 12 noon.

Among the young voters, Sanders has a clear lead with 42 percent, while Buttigieg has a clear lead with 11 percent. For voters over 50, the numbers are more closely linked. Nevertheless, Sanders leads with 23 percent, followed by Buttigieg with 21 percent.

“[The Iowa Caucus] won’t tell you who will win the nomination, much less the presidency,” said Dennis Goldford, political science professor at Drake University and longtime political scientist to AccuWeather. “You have a better chance of telling you who won’t win the nomination. In other words, if you don’t do well in Iowa at least in the past, it will be difficult to continue.”

In the 2016 elections, Clinton won less than 1 point, according to Politico New Hampshire – the smallest swing state.

276,385 people in the state are registered as Democrats, compared to 288,464 who are registered as Republicans. The vast majority of voters in the state are undeclared, 415,871.

While the last presidential election was a close call, both of the state’s congressional districts went democratic in mid-2018, and the last election gave Senate seats to the Democrats.

According to a 2016 study by AccuWeather, which analyzed weather trends and their correlation with voting data, difficult weather conditions, including winter weather, can affect voter turnout, especially among swing voters.

Research shows that women vote less frequently in colder conditions and voters between the ages of 18 and 24 are more likely to vote when the weather is warm and sunny. This could affect Sanders’ numbers, as the most popular candidate among them is young voters.

AccuWeather meteorologist Brett Rossio said New Hampshire has had a fairly warm winter season so far, with cities like Concord up to 21 ° C above average.

“It was a relatively warm winter, basically in much of the east,” said Rossio.

However, rising temperatures are likely to shift for Tuesday’s primary, which is in the 1930s.

“It will never be brutally cold, but it will be cold,” he said.

He predicts that any precipitation in the form of light snow could occur in the late afternoon to evening and continue into the night.

“As long as voters go out early, it’s likely to be dry,” said Rossio. “But it will probably be more delicate later in the day.”

He said in the evening that when people start getting out of work, the snow could affect road conditions.

Rossio further stated that he believes that the probability of snowfall is around 40 percent and that the southern part of the state along the coast, which is also the most densely populated, will be most affected.