New Hampshire coyote strangled after attacking woman, child, dogs and even a vehicle

EXETER, N.H. – A coyote attacked a pair of dogs, bitten a woman, and warmed up in a vehicle before being killed by a father defending his family on a walk Monday, police said.

The Kensington Police Department believes that the same coyote was responsible for the attack on a vehicle on a road in Hampton Falls, the bite of a 62-year-old woman and her dogs on a porch in Kensington and the attack of a family on a footpath in Exeter.

The three attacks were relatively close together and took place in just over an hour, Kensington police chief Scott Cain said on Monday.

Law enforcement officials were looking for the coyote when they learned that he had been killed.

“The coyote came out of the woods and grabbed a child by the jacket. The father in protective mode strangled the coyote,” said Cain.

New Hampshire Fish and Game has collected the coyote and will test it for rabies. The victims were treated for rabies as a precaution.

