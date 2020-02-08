New Hampshire debate: how to watch the next 2020 presidential debates on ABC; live broadcast, time, calendar

MANCHESTER, NH – Fueled by a growing sense of urgency, the main Democratic presidential candidates were ready to adopt more aggressive tactics as the debate on Friday night’s stakes began and the 2020 primary season entered a new phase critical.

Seven Democrats clashed in New Hampshire, just four days before the country’s first primary state election, in what may be the final stage of debate for several candidates. The estate was rocked and reshaped by chaotic Iowa caucuses earlier this week, which raised deeper questions about the political survival of several candidates.

Recognizing the stakes, Joe Biden’s campaign predicts an “energetic and fiery” performance.

Two candidates, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders and former Midwestern mayor Pete Buttigieg, entered the night as prime targets, having tied Iowa for head. Those hanging around after the first competition – including Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Senator Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota – were in dire need of strength.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer and New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang were fighting to prove they were part of the conversation.

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg remains a major unknown in primary math, skipping debates and the first four state elections while flooding the airwaves with hundreds of millions of dollars in advertisements and collecting important endorsements . It focuses on the large basket of Super Tuesday primaries.

The rapidly changing dynamics meant that candidates were strongly encouraged to mix it up at 8 p.m. Debate IS organized by ABC. With the next debate in almost two weeks, they may not have another chance.

“This evening’s debate is probably the most important debate we have ever had in a primary,” said New Hampshire Democratic President Ray Buckley. “Any slippage could be disastrous for any of them, any catchy comment could give them a meteoric rise.”

Sanders previewed line of attack at breakfast in New Hampshire’s largest city, criticizing Buttigieg for accepting campaign money from wealthy donors, which Sanders and Warren refused to do.

“I love Pete Buttigieg. A nice guy,” said Sanders before reading a series of titles on the wealthy donors who support Buttigieg. “But we are at a time when billionaires control not only our economy but our political life.”

Channeling an old folk ballad popularized by Pete Seeger, Sanders added: “This campaign is about” Whose side are you on? “”

Traditionally, knives come out during this phase of the presidential primary process.

It was the pre-New Hampshire debate four years ago on the Republican side when New Jersey Governor Chris Christie devastated the presidential ambitions of Florida Senator Marco Rubio with a timely demolition. Rubio never recovered, which made it easier for Donald Trump to emerge as a candidate for president of his party.

The stakes were particularly high for Biden, who had ranked first in virtually each of the previous seven debates, but left Iowa in distant fourth place. While reporting issues softened the impact of the Iowa contest, Biden’s weakness rocked supporters who encouraged him to make an aggressive decision Friday night.

Deputy campaign director Kate Bedingfield highlighted Biden’s strategy after Iowa to go more directly after his opponents, and said it would continue on the scene of the debate.

“You can expect the debate this evening that Vice President Biden will plead forcefully and fiercely for his candidacy and raise tough questions for voters to determine who they want to face Donald Trump,” she said.

So that there could be no doubt about his intentions, Biden adopted a decidedly more aggressive tone with his rivals in the days preceding the debate on Friday.

On Sanders, Biden seized the Vermont senator’s status as a self-proclaimed democratic socialist. And on Buttigieg, he hit the inexperience of the 38-year-old former mayor.

Biden also conceded the obvious – that his finish in Iowa was disappointing at best. He called it a “punch” before taking on the role of the underdog: “It is not the first time in my life that I have been knocked down.”

The seven-person field also highlighted the evolution of the Democrats’ nomination contest in 2020, which started with more than two dozen candidates and was reduced to a handful of top contenders.

There are clear cleavages based on ideology, age and gender. But only one of the candidates on stage, Yang, was an ethnic minority.

Beyond Biden’s struggles, there were several subplots to watch for.

The debate was the first since a progressive feud broke out on national television between Sanders and Warren. The Massachusetts senator refused to shake hands with his neighbor in New England and accused him of calling her a liar moments after the January 14 meeting in Iowa. The targeted exchange threatened to cause a permanent crack in the far left flank of the Democratic Party.

Warren also adopted his gender as a political force in the weeks that followed, highlighting the successes of women candidates for the Trump era and his own record of defeating a male Republican to win a Senate seat.

That said, she stressed unity during campaign stoppages in recent days: “We have to come together as a party. We can’t repeat 2016,” she said this week in New Hampshire.

However, Warren has already wanted to attack. Aside from the post-debate skirmish with Sanders, she captured Buttigieg’s fundraising practices at previous meetings.

While Warren and Sanders as presidential candidates swore to wealthy donors, Buttigieg and the rest of the field continued to organize private fundraising events with large donors, some with ties to Wall Street. In fact, Buttigieg made the unusual decision to leave New Hampshire this week to organize three fundraisers with wealthy donors in the New York area.

Buttigieg should expect to be attacked on Friday evening, said Joel Benenson, a Buttigieg debate advisor last year and a prominent Democratic pollster.

“He must be prepared for the arrival of the people behind him, who will punch and try to withdraw the votes,” said Benenson.

“He must also be ready to vigorously punch and push back, but to get his message out even when he answers,” he added. “If they draw strong contrasts, it must too.”

