New Hampshire debate: how to watch the next 2020 presidential debates on ABC; live broadcast, time, calendar

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Seven Democratic candidates will meet at Saint Anselm College on Friday, February 7 for the debate in New Hampshire organized by ABC, Apple News and WMUR-TV. The debate will take place a few days before the New Hampshire primary elections.

To qualify, candidates had to meet the voting and fundraising thresholds. As of February 6, the following candidates have qualified for the debate:

Joe Biden

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

Andrew Yang

Tom steyer

George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, David Muir and Linsey Davis and Adam Sexto and Monica Hernandez of WMUR will host the three-hour debate, which will start at 8 p.m. AND | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT.

The debate will be broadcast nationally on ABC. You can watch a live stream of the debate on this station’s website, ABC News Live, Apple News or the ABC News apps for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and other platforms. ABC News Live will also feature pre-show coverage starting one hour before the debate.

After the ABC debate, there will be two more Democratic debates in February – an independent NBC / MSNBC / Nevada debate on February 19 and a CBS / Congressional Black Caucus debate on February 25.

