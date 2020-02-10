New Hampshire Primary 2020: live updates and coverage

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his main supporters downplay expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first primary, while his rivals for the nomination look to Granite State for a new springboard.

“You need to get 1,900 or more delegates, and this is just the beginning,” Biden said on CBS on Monday, repeating his argument that the first two majority white states in the Democratic nomination process will not determine the candidate for the job. a racially diverse group. Party.

Yet Biden’s challenge in the opening states highlights a greater concern for Democrats who are looking for a standard bearer to take President Donald Trump: no potential candidate has proven his ability to build a strong coalition in across various racial, ethnic, and ideological factions, and this is further clouded by the scuffling vote frenzy in Iowa caucuses last week that left Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg claiming victory.

Trump, meanwhile, is anxious to cast a shadow over the entire democratic field as he travels to Manchester for a rally Monday night to continue his tour of victory and revenge after last week’s Senate votes that acquitted Trump on two indictment charges. Trump lost New Hampshire in 2016 by less than 3,000 votes out of more than 743,000 votes, and the state, among many, estimates that his re-election campaign could tip over in November.

Supporters of the Republican President started lining up on Sunday, and the crowd grew on Monday morning despite the freezing and wet weather. Trump managed a similar scene in Iowa days before caucuses, drawing thousands of loud supporters who contrasted with weaker than expected caucus attendance for Democrats.

Against this backdrop, Biden insisted on Monday that he remained well positioned for the nomination and to defeat Trump in November. He highlighted the endorsements of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the Michigan Legislative Black Caucus which he has obtained since his poor finish in Iowa. “I continue to lead at the national level,” said the former vice president at CBS, referring to recent national polls.

Indeed, no Democrat has shown his ability to separate from the peloton.

Sanders, the Vermont senator and Buttigieg compete in New Hampshire for momentum that could undermine Biden’s claims for national support. But Sanders, a democratic socialist, has practically no support from the central core of the party, and some establishment figures are openly worried about Sanders’ top prospects in November.

Buttigieg draws large crowds with calls for generational change, but 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana has failed to demonstrate significant support from African-American or Latino voters, who will become important elements of the Democratic electorate in the states that follow New Hampshire. And several of Buttigieg’s rivals, Biden included, have started hammering at his relatively thin resume.

On Monday in Plymouth, a top Buttigieg contributor directly encountered this criticism to open a Buttigieg event. “He has the temperament of an executive. It is not legislative work,” said Gary Hirshberg, an influential Democrat from New Hampshire who was one of the first key supporters of Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign. “Pete Buttigieg has more leadership experience than Barack Obama before his presidency.”

Racial diversity is also an issue for Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar. She’s trying to build on a solid debating performance last Friday and a subsequent fundraising wave, and she could strike Biden again if she jumps him to New Hampshire after following him to Iowa. But it’s unclear whether his campaign has national reach to take advantage of any new momentum in the short window between New Hampshire and the slate of March 3’s “Super Tuesday”, when more than a third of the roughly 4,000 Democrats’ delegates promised will be up for grabs. .

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, meanwhile, has shown flashes of a broad coalition as she attempts to compete with Sanders on the party’s left flank and Buttigieg for more moderate white college graduates. She added a relatively new argument in New Hampshire, presenting herself as the candidate who can best unify the party. But she and Biden face a potential financial crisis if donors are scared of the results on Tuesday.

Beyond New Hampshire, billionaire Michael Bloomberg continues his unusual strategy of skipping the four states that vote in February and investing hundreds of millions of dollars in the states of Super Tuesday. Bloomberg’s centrist candidacy largely depends on Biden’s underperformance and on the proposition that neither Buttigieg nor Klobuchar can fill the void.

Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield rejected the possibility on Monday when speaking to journalists in Manchester. “From the start, our campaign has argued that no candidate has been the Democratic presidential candidate since 1992 without the support of African American voters, and Joe Biden is currently the candidate who has that support,” a- she declared. “We believe that regardless of what happens tomorrow night, we will continue our plan to compete hard in Nevada, South Carolina, Super Tuesday and beyond.”

Despite the uncertainty facing his party, New Hampshire Democratic President Ray Buckley said he remained optimistic about his chances in November, even going so far as to welcome Trump’s visit Monday amid the last minute race of its potential candidates.

“I think it gives a huge boost to Democratic candidates by reminding people why it is so important to vote,” Buckley told reporters on Monday. “His ego does not support the idea of ​​something going on and he is not in the middle of it. He has turned on him before, and I think it will turn on him this time.”

